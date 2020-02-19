Gentherm reports adjusted EPS growth of 30% in Q4

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) reports organic product revenues down 2.9% in Q4.

Climate control seat revenue squeezed 9.5% to $88.43M.

Seat heater revenue declined 6.5% to $65.6M.

Automotive cables revenue up 1.2% to $21.72M.

Industrial revenue dropped 5.1% to $15.81M.

Gross margin rate improved 80 bps to 28.5%.

Adjusted EBITDA down 0.4% to $34.4M.

FY2020 Guidance: Product revenue: -1% to +3%; Gross margin rate: 29% to 30%; Adjusted EBITDA margin: 15% to 16% of product revenue; Tax rate: 27% to 29%; Capex: $40M to $50M.

