CytoSorbents up 6% premarket on CytoSorb deal in Asia

Thinly traded micro cap CytoSorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) is up 6% premarket on light volume in reaction to its agreement with China Medical System Holdings (OTC:CHSYF) to assess the use of its CytoSorb blood filtration devices in China for critically ill COVID-19 patients.

It will donate an initial supply of product and will provide training and support at four hospitals in the Wuhan area. The devices will be evaluated in patients receiving either continuous renal replacement therapy or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation.

The parties will explore the possibility of future commercial collaboration in China. Financial terms are not disclosed.