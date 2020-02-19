American Water Works posts Q4 miss, reaffirms 2020 earnings guidance

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) -0.7% pre-market after narrowly missing Q4 earnings and revenue estimates.

On an unadjusted basis, Q4 earnings totaled $98M, compared with $112M in the year-ago quarter.

American Water Works says the latest results were driven by solid growth in both the Regulated Businesses and Market-Based Businesses, partially offset by higher interest expense supporting growth in the business at the parent.

The company reaffirms its FY 2020 EPS guidance of $3.79-$3.89, in line with $3.85 analyst consensus estimate, and says it remains confident in its ability to achieve long-term EPS growth of 7%-10%.

"We plan to make $8.8B-$9.4B of needed investment over the next five years, and between $20B-$22B over the next 10 years," CEO Susan Story says.