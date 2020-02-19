Spectrum Brands backs guidance

Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE:SPB) says it will reaffirm FY20 guidance during its presentation today at the CAGNY conference today.

The company continues to expect low single-digit sales growth for FY20, with foreign exchange rates seen having a slightly negative impact based upon current rates. The outlook is roughly in line with the consensus estimate from analysts.

Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to land in a range of between $570M to $590M, and adjusted free cash flow of $240M to $260M is expected to roll in.

Source: Press Release