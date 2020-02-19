KeyBanc boosts Square price target on Cash App 'mainstream potential'

KeyBanc Capital analyst Josh Beck boosts his price target for Square (NYSE:SQ) to $90 from $75 after a survey of Cash App customers found "mainstream potential" for the app's use in a range of financial services.

Average price target is $73.43.

More than 50% of users were interested in four or more products from the Cash App, Beck wrote.

"If Cash App is able to morph from a P2P-focused app to a mainstream financial service encompassing direct deposit, credit card, etc., we believe the utility for the consumer and potential value to Square could both increase significantly," he said.

Square rises 0.9% in premarket trading.

KeyBanc surveyed 192 Cash App users.

Beck's rating of Overweight on Square contrasts with Quant rating of Neutral; agrees with Sell-Side average rating of Bullish (13 Very Bullish, 5 Bullish, 16 Neutral, 3 Bearish, 3 Very Bearish).