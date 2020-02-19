Orocobre to acquire Advantage Lithium

Orocobre (OTCPK:OROCF) agrees to acquire Advantage Lithium in an all stock transcation; each Advantage share will receive 0.142 Orocobre shares, valuing Advantage at 42 cents/share, based on Orocobre’s last closing price of A$3.29 a share; if approved, Orocobre will issue 15.1M own shares, increasing its total issued share by 5.8%.

Orocobre is currently the largest shareholder in Advantage, with 34.7% interest, as well as Advantage Lithium’s partner at its flagship Cauchari lithium project with 25% interest.

Cauchari contains 4.8M tonnes of Measured and Indicated lithium carbonate equivalent resource, and inferred LCE resource of 1.5M tonnes, plus a Measured and Indicated potash resource of 14.9M tonnes.

Orocobre said that the integration of Cauchari with the company’s own Olaroz project would enable Orocobre to deliver optimal basin management and would maximise the long-term productive capacity of the Olaroz/Cauchari basin. Development of Cauchari will be considered within future plans for the Olaroz lithium facility.