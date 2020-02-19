'Too many risks' sees Credit Suisse downgrade Fluor

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) has been lowered to Neutral from Outperform by Credit Suisse analyst Jamie Cook, who mentioned an SEC investigation into financial reporting that caused shares to plunge 24% on Tuesday.

There are now too many risks that will leave incremental buyers on the sidelines, says Cook, adding that the timing of a resolution is unclear.

Credit Suisse also lowered its PT on the stock to $16 (from $21), believing this "print was the last shot for management to begin to regain credibility coupled with new risks that are not quantifiable."

Canaccord Genuity analyst Yuri Lynk also cut his recommendation on Fluor to Hold from Buy, setting a PT of $14.

FLR -1.3% premarket

Source: Bloomberg First Word