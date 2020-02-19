Incyte's ruxolitinib successful in second late-stage dermatitis study

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) perks up 2% premarket on light volume on the heels of its announcement of positive results from a second Phase 3 clinical trial, TRuE-AD1, evaluating ruxolitinib cream 0.75% or 1.5% in patients at least 12 years old with mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis (AD).

The study met the primary endpoint of a statistically significant proportion of treated patients achieving clear or almost clear skin at week 8 compared to vehicle (placebo).

A sister Phase 3, TRuE-AD2, was also successful.

Marketing applications should be the next step.