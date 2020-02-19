Digital channels power sales growth at Wingstop

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) reports system-wide domestic comparable sales of +12.2% in Q4 vs. +12.0% consensus. Comparable sales were up 8.9% at company-owned outlets during the quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA rose 13.2% to $14.2M vs. $14.4M consensus. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 26.6% of sales vs. 27.0% consensus.

The restaurant operator generated a restaurant-level margin of 25.8% during the quarter vs. 24.4% consensus. Cost of sales were up to 74.2% from 71.0% a year ago off a 7.6% increase in the cost of bone-in chicken wings.

Wingstop generated 39% of sales via digital channels (Wingstop.com, the Wingstop app, and Wingbot).

Looking ahead, Wingstop sees mid single-digit domestic same store sales growth in 2020 and unit growth of over 10%.

Shares of Wingstop are up 1.64% premarket to $103.30 (partial Q4 results were preannounced a few weeks ago).

