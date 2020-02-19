Ally sinks 9.0% in wake of CardWorks acquisition

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) slumps 9.0% in premarket trading as investors digest the firm's agreement to buy CardWorks in a transaction valued at ~$2.65B that will give Ally an established credit card platform and a nationwide merchant-acquiring business.

The price will include ~$1.35B of cash and $1.30B in Ally common stock, or ~39.5M shares.

Transaction is expected to improve Ally's core return on tangible common equity by ~100-150 basis points for 2021 and 2022 and up to 100 bps of adjusted EPS accretion over the same period.

Piper Sandler analyst Kevin Barker estimates Ally paid ~1.8 times tangible book value and estimates $3.13 per share of TBV dilution and 10 cents per share of EPS accretion — a "steep price to pay in order to diversify the company's product offering."

KBW's Sanjay Sakhrani said the price may be "reasonable" but he needs to see "more color on go-forward capital ratios given the addition of this asset category."