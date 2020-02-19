GE, hit by Boeing pullback, pitches for new business with Airbus - WSJ

General Electric (NYSE:GE) is looking for new business from Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) as Boeing (NYSE:BA) retrenches, and currently is in talks with the European plane maker to design and sell an engine variant for the A330neo widebody, WSJ reports.

GE is one of biggest suppliers for both Boeing and Airbus, and already has diverted engines intended for 737 MAX aircraft to the rival Airbus A320 after the MAX grounding.

GE is now also trying to position itself as an engine supplier for Airbus' bigger jets, and is talking to Airbus about making a variant of the engine intended for Boeing's 787 Dreamliner for the A330neo, according to the report.

Airbus executives are said to be enthusiastic, because a second engine option for the A330neo might make the plane more attractive to a wider variety of airline customers; Rolls-Royce (OTCPK:RYCEY) currently is the only engine option on the Airbus jet.