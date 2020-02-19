Cowen warns on China air travel

Cowen analyst Helane Becker says the news for China's airlines is not good as large parts of the nation are isolated from world traffic.

For the month before the full impact of coronavirus was felt, Becker notes China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) and China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) reported January traffic was down 1.2%, while Air China reported a decline of 4.1%. .

"We believe that as much as 75% of the Chinese fleet is currently parked," warns Becker.

She expects Chinese airlines to lose at least a year of growth.

For North American carriers, revenue exposure to China is 6% for Air Canada (OTCQX:ACDVF), 4% for United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) and 3% for Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL).