Cellectar Bio down 23% premarket on mid-stage CLR 131 data

Thinly traded nano cap Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) slumps 23% premarket on increased volume in reaction to results from a Phase 2 clinical trial, CLOVER-1, evaluating lead candidater CLR 131 in patients with relapsed/refractory B-cell lymphomas.

The overall response rate (ORR) in multiple myeloma (MM) patients was 34.5% across all doses and 42% in non-Hodgkin lymphoma patients across all doses. The ORR was 30% in DLBCL patients and 33% in CLL/SLL/MZL patients.

On the safety front, the most common serious/life-threatening treatment-related adverse events in MM patients were thrombocytopenia (65%), neutropenia (41%), leukopenia (30%), anemia (24%) and lymphopenia (35%).

The trial has been expanded to assess a two-cycle dosing regimen aimed at improving the response rates.

Investors appear to be reacting to the response rate in MM, reported in May 2019 at 50% (all partials) and a 100% disease control rate (responders + stable cancer).

Management will host a conference call this morning at 10:30 am ET to discuss the data.