Iamgold says year-end attributable reserves fell 6%

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) reports total attributable proven and probable reserves fell 6% Y/Y to 16.7M oz. of gold at the end of 2019 from 17.9M oz. at the end of 2018.

The company says the decrease was primarily due to mine depletion during the year, given attributable gold production of 762K oz.

Total attributable Measured and Indicated Resources (inclusive of Reserves) fell 2% to 27.2M oz. of gold at the end of 2019, while total attributable Inferred Resources rose 38% to 12M oz. of gold at year-end 2019, primarily due to the declaration of a Mineral Resource estimate at the Nelligan Gold Project in Quebec and the completion of an updated estimate at the Côté Gold Project in Ontario.