More on Encore Wire's Q4 results

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) reported Q4 revenue decline of 5.5% Y/Y to $302.25M, and net income decreased by 57.9% Y/Y to $10.54M.

Copper unit volume, measured in pounds of copper contained in the wire sold, decreased 1.6%; and average selling price of wire per copper pound sold decreased 5.8%.

Q4 Gross margin declined by 482 bps to 11.8%; and operating margin declined by 565 bps to 4.2%.

Q4 EBITDA was $18.34M (-50% Y/Y); and margin declined by 541 bps to 6.1%.

SG&A expenses were $22.93M (+6.1% Y/Y); and as percentage of revenue 7.6% up by 83 bps.

Company mentions that its continues expansion plan will proceed in two phases, and will extend company's reach and increase manufacturing capacity to meet the growing needs of customers. Company anticipates total capital expenditures to range from $85M-$95M in 2020, $70M-$90M in 2021, and $60M-$80M in 2022.

