Philip Morris sets expectations ahead of CAGNY talk

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) reaffirms 2020 profit guidance ahead of the company's presentation at the CAGNY conference.

The tobacco giant anticipates full-year EPS to be at least $5.50 vs. the consensus mark of $5.56.

Philip Morris' expectations include total international industry volume decline (excluding China and the U.S.) of approximately 3% to 4%, a total cigarette and heated tobacco unit shipment volume decline for PMI of approximately 2.5% to 3.5% on a like-for-like basis and a full-year heated tobacco unit shipment volume that keeps PMI well on-track to reach its 2021 target of 90B to 100B units.

"We expect particularly strong growth in the first quarter, and a notably softer second quarter. The first quarter will benefit from favorable year-over-year pricing comparisons in the Philippines and Turkey, driving anticipated double-digit currency-neutral adjusted diluted EPS growth, on a like-for-like basis."

PM +0.07% premarket to $87.50.

Source: Press Release