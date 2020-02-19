Odey to oppose Anglo's 'unfair' offer for Sirius Minerals

Hedge fund Odey Asset Management says it will vote against Anglo American's (OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY) bid to acquire Sirius Minerals (OTCPK:SRUXF), as it believes the current offer does not represent fair value.

Odey, which recently took a 1.29% stake in Sirius, says it would support any bid at 7 pence/share or above but not the current offer of 5.5 pence that was recommended by the Sirius board.

Odey says the lack of a "final" offer by Anglo indicates it "would be willing to bid substantially more for Sirius, with the investment case remaining highly attractive for Anglo American, even at a materially higher bid level."

Anglo agreed last month to buy Sirius for £404.9M ($526.2M) in cash, marking the miner's return to fertilizer and throwing a lifeline to Sirius.