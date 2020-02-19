Frozen 2 gives a lift to Jakks Pacific
Feb. 19, 2020 9:27 AM ETJAKKS Pacific, Inc. (JAKK)JAKKBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) is up in early trading after topping Q4 revenue estimates.
- The company says it saw strong demand for Frozen 2 toys during the quarter.
- Adjusted EBITDA arrived in at $3.3M vs. $3.4M consensus and -$1.6M a year ago.
- CEO outlook: "We expect good performance in 2020 driven by expansion within our evergreen categories and new product initiatives, coupled with new licenses as well as current licenses that we see growing in popularity, and additional owned IP launching throughout the year. We expect licenses such as Disney Princess, Frozen 2, Nintendo and others to benefit our 2020 results."
- Previously: JAKKS Pacific EPS misses by $0.18, beats on revenue (Feb. 19)