First Majestic misses Q4 estimates but costs keep declining

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) +1.2% pre-market despite missing Q4 earnings expectations, as the miner concluded a year in which it generated record revenues and production.

Q4 revenues rose 30% Y/Y to $96.5M, primarily due to a 21% increase in the average realized silver price and a 6% increase in silver equiv. oz. sold compared to the year-ago quarter.

Q4 production fell 4% Y/Y to 6.2M silver equiv. oz., primarily due to lower gold grades and reduction in tonnage milled at Santa Elena during December because of heavy rains affecting ore and waste haulage and the ability to produce from the heap leach pads.

First Majestic says Q4 all-in sustaining costs fell 5% Y/Y to $12.25/oz.; for the full year, AISC fell 15% to $12.64/oz., the company's lowest figure since 2016 and better than its annual cost guidance range of $12.98-$13.94/oz.

FY 2020 total production jumped 15% Y/Y to a record 25.6M silver equiv. oz., reaching the top end of the company guidance of 24.4M-26M oz., following grade and metallurgical recovery improvements at the Santa Elena and La Encantada operations.