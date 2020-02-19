Rosneft's Q4 net profit up 45% amid higher oil sales

Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF) posted a 45% Y/Y growth in Q4 net profit to RUB158B (~$2.4B) and a 20% growth in 2019 crude oil sales despite the impact of a pipeline contamination and global efforts for output curtailment.

The company says that the results were negatively affected by contamination at the Druzhba oil pipeline, uncertainty due to launch of new quality standards for petroleum products by the International Maritime Organization and the OPEC+ agreement to cap output.

Generated RUB2.22T in revenue, up 2.7%, while EBITDA was little changed at RUB488B.

The company also said that strong results would allow it to increase the final dividend for 2019 “at a much faster pace” than the 5.2% growth in its dividend for 1H 2019

Net debt and trading liabilities declined by RUB174B in 2019, while its net debt was 1.4x EBITDA.

