Boeing fights release of 737 MAX documents

Boeing (BA) is in court today to dispute a request from lawyers representing victims of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 for documents related to the 737 MAX's design, development and fatal disasters.

"Whether and to what extent Boeing withheld materials relevant to the design failures on the 737 Max aircraft from the Lion Air investigators is critical to the question of liability and punitive damages," lawyers for the Ethiopian crash victims said in a court filing.

Boeing is in the process of settling a separate batch of lawsuits related to the Lion Air crash, but families of the Ethiopian crash are seeking a jury trial.