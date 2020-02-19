Third Point: Turnaround has only just begun at these two longs

Feb. 19, 2020 9:35 AM ETSony Group Corporation (SONY), CPBSONY, CPBBy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • The Offshore Fund at Dan Loeb's Third Point LLC returned 3.9% in Q4, and 17.1% for 2019 vs. 31.5% for the S&P 500. Since inception in 1996 Third Point Offshore has returned a net annualized 14.5% vs. 8.5% for the S&P.
  • "We believe true value maximization at Sony (NYSE:SNE) is only beginning," writes Loeb. He notes only one of four of the company's major non-core publicly-listed stakes has been divested (that was Olympus, the smallest of the four). That leaves about $14B in public stakes to get rid of (mostly Sony Financial and M3), and Sony has indicated plans to move on those.
  • In the meantime, Sony's little-talked-about semiconductor business has grown from about 15% of profits to 25%, and analysts see this as a core driver of growth going forward. While gaming profits were down a bit ahead of a major product launch (the PS5), this unit should soon return to growth.
  • "Powerful leadership working with an engaged board can revitalize a company," says Loeb of another big 2019 winner, Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB). Loeb takes note of two former packaged food CEOs and a marketing guru now on the board, and new company CEO Mark Clouse.
  • The balance sheet is looking better now, says Loeb, after the sale of non-core businesses for more than $3B. That's cut leverage to 3.5X from 5X.
  • The next leg to the Campbell story, says Loeb, is top line growth, and Clouse was upbeat about that on the December earnings call (transcript here).
  • Third Point has trimmed its stake to below 5% in CPB after the big run, but remains "enthusiastic" about Clouse's leadership and the company's future.
