ShotSpotter soars as Craig-Hallum points to expansion potential

Craig-Hallum analyst Jeremy Hamblin dives into ShotSpotter's ((NASDAQ:SSTI) +29.2% ) "stellar" Q4 earnings report.

"The pipeline for both domestic and international deals is filling up, putting the company on track to meet our 110 net new mile estimate and FY20 revenue guidance," notes analyst Jeremy Hamblin.

Hamblin thinks the company will continued to grow, pointing to potential expansions in Columbus and Cincinnati along with potential new deals in Cleveland and Asbury Park/Neptune, New Jersey that could go live this year. "In addition, the company is generating leads in additional Caribbean countries along with proposals that are out in Mexico, Brazil, Panama, Colombia and an expansion in South Africa," he adds.

Craig-Hallum reiterates its Buy rating on SSTI and lifts its price target to $44 vs. the average sell-side PT of $36.56.

Previously: ShotSpotter +9% after earnings shine (Feb. 18)