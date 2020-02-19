Five Prime up 5% on Seattle Genetics license deal

Five Prime Therapeutics (FPRX +5% ) is up out of the gate this morning, albeit on below-average volume, in reaction to its global license agreement with Seattle Genetics (SGEN N/A ) aimed at developing and commercializing novel antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) using Five Prime-developed monoclonal antibodies.

Under the terms of the deal, Five Prime will receive $5M upfront, up to $295M in milestones for the first ADC and tiered mid-single-digit royalties on net sales. It will apparently receive up to $230M in milestones for the second product ($525M - 295M).