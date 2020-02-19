Cornerstone trimmed on valuation ahead of earnings

Needham cuts Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) from Strong Buy to Buy with a $70 price target, citing the current valuation.

Analyst Scott Berg says Q4 checks indicate that "Cornerstone’s demand environment remains healthy and at least in line with positive recent results."

In the Q4 report, Berg expects investors to focus on management comments about margins and the previously mentioned Rule of 40 commentary.

Cornerstone will report earnings on February 24.