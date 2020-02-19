Masonite International +5% post Q4 results

Masonite International (DOOR +5.8% ) Q4 net sales increased by ~1% Y/Y to $531.24M, reflecting a 5% increase in AUP, partially offset by a 3% decrease in base volumes and a 1% decrease in sales volume from the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures.

Sales by segments: North American Residential $358.6M (+2.8% Y/Y); Europe $80.4M (-10.6% Y/Y); Architectural $86M (+3.6% Y/Y) and Corporate & Other $6.2M (-4.6% Y/Y).

Q4 Gross margin improved by 285 bps to 20.9%; and operating margin declined by 96 bps to 4.1%.

Adj. EBITDA increased by 8.4% Y/Y to $62.33M; and margin improved by 85 bps to 11.7%.

SG&A expenses were $76.75M (+24.6% Y/Y), driven by higher personnel costs, including incentive compensation, and additional legal costs and professional fees; and as percentage of revenue 14.5% up by 280 bps.

During the quarter company repurchased 22,110 of its common shares, at an average price of $70.77.

FY20 Outlook: Net sales growth between 2% to 7%; Adj. EBITDA in range to $310M to $345M; and Adj. EPS $4.25 to $5.25 vs. $4.76 consensus.

