Groupon -37.5% as analysts expect change after miss

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) has slid 37.5% after a poorly received Q4 miss highlighted by the company retreating from one of its business areas (selling goods) in order to focus on experiences.

The combination of the poor numbers and Goods exit is more likely to bring about major change, analysts say, including the prospect of M&A activity.

Wedbush thinks there's a value-creating combination between Yelp (NYSE:YELP) and Groupon, with IAC a "trusted steward" to manage it.

It was right to get out of Goods, analyst Ygal Arounian writes, but a risky move that needs to be followed by improving the app, rebranding the company, changing marketing and cutting the cost base. Arounian has a price target of $3 - which after today's plunge implies 55% upside.

D.A. Davidson also expects major change is more likely and could include divesting an international business or an accelerated share repurchase, if the company can generate cash flow to fund it. The firm maintains a Buy rating but is reviewing its $5 price target.