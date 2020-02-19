Stocks move up as China pledges to support businesses

Stocks start the session with gains following yesterday's resilient session that overcame a stark revenue warning from Apple; Dow +0.2% , S&P 500 +0.4% , Nasdaq +0.7% .

Apple ( +1.1% ) has opened in positive territory, while Tesla ( +5.6% ) is surging again after Piper Sandler raised its stock price target to $928 from $729.

Also, China's government said it planned to connect factories with technology companies to identify weak links in their supply chains, one of several steps Chinese authorities have taken to limit the economic fallout of the coronavirus.

European bourses enjoy broad gains, with U.K.'s FTSE +0.9% , France's CAC +0.7% and Germany's DAX +0.6% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +0.9% but China's Shanghai Composite -0.3% .

In the U.S., an early look at the S&P 500 sectors shows information technology ( +0.7% ), consumer discretionary ( +0.6% ) and energy ( +0.5% ) leading, and utilities ( -0.3% ) and real estate ( -0.3% ) lagging.

U.S. Treasury prices edge lower, lifting the two-year yield 2 bps higher to 1.42% and the 10-year yield up a basis point to 1.56%; U.S. Dollar Index +0.2% to 99.60.