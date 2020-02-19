AG Barr concerned about tech legal shield

U.S. Attorney General William Barr says the Justice Department "is concerned about the expansive reach of 230 immunity" for tech companies.

The comment came during Barr's opening remarks at a workshop exploring changes to Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which protects internet companies from liability for content posted by users.

Barr says 230 liability is relevant to the department's ability to "combat lawless places online," and he could instruct the DOJ to explore ways to limit the provision.

The workshop gathers tech critics, including FBI Director Christopher Wray, lawyers, academics, and trade groups.