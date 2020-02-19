A smart bet on sports betting is called out

Union Gaming sees Penn National Gaming (PENN +1.2% ) is ideally positioned to be a top contender in the rapidly growing U.S. sports betting industry.

"The company has retained 100% of the economics of its primary sports betting distribution channels, including the retail component at its casinos as well as the primary online skin in virtually all of the states in which it operates. On the expense side of the equation, PENN's customer acquisition costs should be lower than many of its peers as it will not have to pay ongoing fees to its distribution partner (Barstool Sports)," notes analyst John DeCree.

DeCree sees Penn landing 12% market share by 2025 to sit right behind FanDuel (DUEL) with 24%, DraftKings (DRAFT) with 23% and William Hill (OTCPK:WIMHF) with 15%.

Union Gaming lifts its price target on PENN to $51 based on a sum-of-the-parts analysis, which includes $37 of value from the core business and a total $14 of present value related to sports betting. The average sell-side PT on Penn is $39.00.