T. Rowe to invest in investment team, sees active ETF opportunities

T. Rowe Price Group's (TROW) plans to boost non-GAAP operating expense by 6%-9% this year, the company discloses in its Investor Day slides.

Compares with 4.1% increase in 2019 and 8.9% in 2018.

Plans to build out investment teams globally; expand global distribution footprint; modernize infrastructure; strengthen shared services to support growth, governance, and regulatory needs; pay for third-party research globally driving lower client transaction costs; and to invest to comply with new regulation.

Rob Sharps, head of investments and group chief investment officer, sees launching semi-transparent active ETFs as an opportunity to help redefine the ETF industry as the provide "an efficient way for investors to access" its alpha generation capabilities.

"With the SEC's approval of semi-transparent active ETFs, the timing is right to enter the ETF space to leverage our firm's strengths in active management," Sharps said.

The firm plans to deliver "a robust ETF product lineup across regions and asset classes in the years to come."

Says active ETFS are in their "infancy."