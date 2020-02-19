ICL acquires Growers Holdings

ICL (NYSE:ICL) has acquired Growers Holdings. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Growers Holdings is an innovator in the field of process and data-driven farming.

The Growers platform collects and structures manual and machine-generated farm data, instantly creating agile and return-focused plans for planting, fertilization and purchasing decisions that are streamed to farm machinery for effortless on-field application.

Mr. Valencsin will remain CEO, and the company will continue to service their customers while leveraging ICL's vast resources to continue building technological solutions.