JPMorgan cautious on home improvement ahead of earnings

JPMorgan analyst Christopher Horvers says the firm is less sanguine on the home improvement backdrop than the overall market's general expectation for reacceleration.

JP reels in its comparable store sales estimate on Home Depot (HD -0.3% ) to +4.2% vs. +4.9% consensus and sees Lowe's (LOW +0.1% ) comping at +3.4% vs. +4.2% consensus.

"While we still see a supportive backdrop, we do think it is moderating nonetheless and this could create valuation headwinds in the coming months for both stocks," writes Horvers.

JPMorgan sits with an Overweight rating on Home Depot and Neutral rating on Lowe's. Both retailers are scheduled to spill numbers next week.