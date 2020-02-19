Wells Fargo sees 6M Disney Plus users in India this year

Disney Plus (DIS +1.2% ) is headed for a launch in India next month, and Wells Fargo expects it to draw 6M users there this year.

That's thanks to Disney's local Hotstar platform, analyst Steven Cahall says, and the question is how aggressive the company might get in putting local content behind Disney Plus' paywall, or bundling it.

Aggressive subscriber acquisition like that might be needed to take advantage of what would still be a "big untapped TAM opportunity" beyond the 6M estimate, he writes.

He expects modest ARPU of $2-$3/month and sees subs in India rising to 10M by the end of fiscal 2021 and 12M by the end of fiscal 2022.

Wells has an Overweight rating on Disney with a price target of $180, implying 28% upside.

Sell-side analysts are Bullish overall, as are Seeking Alpha authors. The stock has a Quant Rating of Neutral.