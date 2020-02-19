21Vianet announces private placement of convertible notes

21Vianet Group (VNET +2.6% ) has entered into convertible note purchase agreements with a group of investors led by Goldman Sachs Asia Strategic Pte. Ltd.

Pursuant to these agreements, 21Vianet will issue and sell convertible notes in an aggregate principal amount of $100M through a private placement to the investors.

The convertible notes will mature in five years, bearing interest at the rate of 2% p.a. from the issuance date which shall be payable semiannually in arrears in cash.

The transaction is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.