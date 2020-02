Euroseas slides 5.3% on weak margins

Euroseas (ESEA -5.3% ) reports Q4 revenue increased 66% Y/Y to $13.31M.

An average of 16.8 (+52.7% Y/Y) vessels were owned and operated during Q4.

On average, vessels earned ~5.9% Y/Y higher time charter equivalent rates of $9,068/day.

Operating margin declined 218 bps to 2.93%.

Adj. EBITDA was $1.2M (-2.4% Y/Y) and margin declined 632 bps to 9%.

Total vessel operating expenses $5,782/day & Time charter equivalent rate was $8,577/day.

As of Dec 31, 2019, outstanding debt was $90.2M versus restricted and unrestricted cash of $5.9M.

