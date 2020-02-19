Camber Energy raises doubts about continued viability

Camber Energy (CEI -5.7% ) is raising concerns about its ability to continue as a viable company.

Camber had a net working capital of only ~$400K as of year-end 2019, down from $6.1M at the end of March 2019 - the start of Camber's fiscal year - with the rapid nine-month decline coming costs associated with its defunct merger with Lineal Star Holdings, according to a recent SEC filing.

The company says it likely will not be able to meet its operating costs over next 12 months unless it can raise additional funding or it closes an attempted merger with Viking Energy, the filing says.