LendingClub's Radius deal has 'upside potential' if it closes, analysts say

LendingClub's (LC -10.1% ) agreement to buy Radius Bank has a "lot of upside potential," but also a "fair amount of execution risk given the lengthy approval process along with the higher regulatory scrutiny going forward," writes KBW analyst Steven Kwok.

Formal regulatory approval of a bank charter should take 12-15 months.

The transaction's terms implies a $90M reduction to tangible book value, or ~$1.35 per share, KBW says.

BTIG analyst Giuliano Bologna calls the deal "a positive catalyst that should enable material earnings growth assuming the transaction closes."

Deal brings together LendingClub's online loan origination capabilities with Radius's online deposit gathering.

"Proforma for the transaction, we estimate LC will have substantial excess capital with a Tier 1 capital ratio of ~30% and will likely consider returning capital to shareholders in the near-term," Bologna writes.

He also notes that the company's 2020 revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance was light, but noted that LC's focus on expense control has helped boost margin improvement despite lower revenue growth.

