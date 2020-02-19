Scientific Games targets cut after 'disappointing' earnings

SunTrust analyst Barry Jonas cuts his Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) price target from $34 to $32 and maintains his Buy rating "for now."

Jonas says that yesterday's Q4 results and the leverage "guide down are undeniably disappointing."

The analyst is optimistic about the new Gaming leadership, although the benefits "won't be immediate."

Jonas also sees potential upside in the recent sports betting partnership and upcoming deals, which could offset the negative post-earnings sentiment.

More action: Stifel's Brad Boyer says the results shook his confidence, but he's not ready to "throw in the towel just yet."

Stifel maintains a Buy rating and cuts the target from $37 to $30.