Entergy guides 2020 earnings in line with estimates

Entergy (ETR +0.2% ) shares wobble between small gains and losses after the company narrowly beat Q4 earnings expectations and initiated earnings guidance for FY 2020.

For the full year, Entergy forecasts EPS of $5.45-$5.75, in line with $5.57 analyst consensus estimate, and affirms its outlook for FY 2021 EPS of $5.80-$6.10 and FY 2022 EPS of $6.15-$6.45.

Entergy says Q4 adjusted earnings in its utility business rose to $229M from $209M in the year-ago quarter, driven by rate activity, regulatory charges and provisions in Q4 2018, and a favorable Q4 2019 income tax item, partially offset by lower retail sales volume.

Q4 earnings in the energy wholesale business rose to $217M from a $373M loss in the prior-year period, driven by higher gains on decommissioning trust funds, favorable income tax items recorded in Q4 2019, and lower asset impairments and related charges compared to a year ago.