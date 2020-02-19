Eton Pharma down 12% on extended timeline for ET-105

Thinly traded micro cap Eton Pharmaceuticals (ETON -11.7% ) is down on almost triple normal volume, a modest 177K shares, in response to its update on its U.S. marketing application for ET-105, currently under FDA review.

The agency has requested changes to the Dosage and Administration section of the proposed Prescribing Information aimed at simplifying instructions for users. It also wants the company to conduct a human factors study with the revised labeling to show that users can prepare and administer the oral suspension safely and effectively.

Considering the timeline for completing the study and submitting the results (expected to take a couple of months), Eton believes that the current FDA action date of March 17 will not be met.