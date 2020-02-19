Diageo settles SEC case

Diageo (DEO +0.6% ) agrees to pay $5M to settle charges that it failed to make required disclosures related to the shipments of unneeded products by its North American subsidiary.

The SEC states that employees at Diageo North America pressured distributors to buy products in excess of demand in order to meet internal sales targets in the face of declining market conditions.

"The resulting increase in shipments enabled Diageo to meet performance targets and to report higher growth in key performance indicators that were closely followed by investors and analysts," reads the SEC order.