ResTORbio up 12% on encouraging data on lead drug

Nano cap resTORbio (TORC +12.4% ) is up on increased volume in reaction to preliminary data from a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial evaluating lead candidate RTB101, with or without sirolimus (Pfizer's Rapamune), in Parkinson's disease (PD) patients.

The company says RTB101 has been well-tolerated and crosses the blood-brain barrier in PD patients at concentrations that will potentially induce autophagy, the process by which cells break down toxic misfolded protein aggregates (e.g., beta amyloid and tau), and potentially slow the progression of neurodegenerative diseases like PD and Alzheimer's.

Small molecule RTB101 inhibits a multiprotein complex called TORC1 involved in an intracellular signaling pathway called mTOR. The company says animal studies have shown that inhibiting TORC1 may prolong lifespan, enhance immune function, improve heart failure, enhance memory and mobility and delay the onset of age-related diseases.

Separately, the company has initiated the process of exploring shareholder value-boosting alternatives, including a merger, acquisition or partnership.