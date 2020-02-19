Denison touts Phoenix ISR initial core leach tests results

Denison Mines (DNN +1.6% ) says initial data from core leach tests at its Phoenix in-situ recovery project established uranium concentrations that are as much as 4x the amount assumed in the pre-feasibility study for its 90%-owned Wheeler River uranium project in Saskatchewan.

Denison says the test work returned concentrations in the range of 13.5-39.8 grams per liter, compared with the previous metallurgical test work that supported a uranium concentration of 10 grams per liter for the ISR processing plant design used in the PFS.

The data shows "uranium can be recovered from intact core samples at a concentration that is significantly higher than the levels used in the PFS," the company says. "The implications of a higher uranium concentration coming from the ISR wellfield are potentially significant."