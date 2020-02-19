Homebuilders on the rise after housing start beat, TRI Pointe Q4

With January housing starts falling less than expected, iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB +0.9%) and SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB +0.6%) gain.
TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) moves up 5.3% after Q4 results beat consensus and the homebuilder announced a $200M stock buyback.
Other homebuilders on the rise: Beazer Homes USA (BZH +3.9%), NVR (NVR +0.9%), Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC +1.1%).
Among the big builders, the stock movement is more moderate: KB Home (KBH +1.3%), D.R. Horton (DHI +0.4%), PulteGroup (PHM +0.8%), Toll Brothers (TOL +0.9%), Lennar (LEN +0.7%).
Now read: Lumber Is Quietly Rising »