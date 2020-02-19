Homebuilders on the rise after housing start beat, TRI Pointe Q4

With January housing starts falling less than expected, iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB +0.9% ) and SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB +0.6% ) gain.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) moves up 5.3% after Q4 results beat consensus and the homebuilder announced a $200M stock buyback.

Other homebuilders on the rise: Beazer Homes USA (BZH +3.9% ), NVR (NVR +0.9% ), Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC +1.1% ).

Among the big builders, the stock movement is more moderate: KB Home (KBH +1.3% ), D.R. Horton (DHI +0.4% ), PulteGroup (PHM +0.8% ), Toll Brothers (TOL +0.9% ), Lennar (LEN +0.7% ).

ETFs: ITB, XHB, HOMZ, NAIL, PKB, HOML