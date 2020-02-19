GE's Culp maintains full-year cash flow view despite negative Q1

General Electric (GE +1% ) shares push higher after CEO Larry Culp stood by the company's goal of boosting cash flow this year despite a near-term drag from the 737 MAX production halt.

While GE could burn as much as ~$2B in cash flow in Q1 due to the pressure from the MAX's extended grounding and production halt, an H2 "snap back" as the plane's problems are resolved should result in up to $4B in free cash for the full year, Culp told a Barclays conference.

A year ago, GE burned through $1.2B in cash during Q1 2019 before ending the year with $2.3B of total cash flow from its industrial operations.

Culp also said GE expects to set aside ~$100M in Q1 related to its old long-term care insurance business, a smaller amount than expected.

The coronavirus outbreak in China is a "wild card" for the company's near-term performance, Culp said.