Hudbay to commence mining at Pampacancha in late 2020

The community of Chilloroya formally approves a surface rights agreement with Hudbay (HBM +4.6% ) for the Pampacancha satellite deposit in Peru, paving the way for mining to commence in late 2020.

President and CEO Peter Kukielski said that Pampacancha added high-grade copper and gold ore into the Constancia mine plan, lowering future cash costs for the mine and increasing operating cash flows.

Constancia is forecast to produce between 100,000 tonnes to 125,000 tonnes of copper in 2020 and 45,000 oz to 55 000 oz of precious metals.

The company earmarked about $70M in capital expenditure for project development