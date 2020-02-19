BDCs turn to IG bonds to refinance their debt

Recently, Ares Capital (ARCC -0.5% ) and Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD -0.1% ), business development companies that lend to mid-sized companies, are turning to the U.S. investment-grade bond market to refinance their own debt loads.

BDCs have sold $2B of IG debt this year so far, according to data compiled by Bloomberg; that compares with $3B of notes for all of 2019.

The vehicles are taking the opportunity to refinance as borrowing costs remain cheap; the average high-grade company paid an interest rate of 2.59% Tuesday, near an all-time low.

Golub Capital BDC (GBDC -0.1% ) is "actively looking" at the bond market and other potential ways to improve its balance sheet, CEO David Golub said in a recent earnings call.

Though the shift to unsecured debt provides the BDCs with flexibility as fewer assets are pledged to debt collateral, Chelsea Richardson, associate director of non-bank financial institutions at Fitch Ratings, is watching the space closely due the sector's intense competition and trend toward riskier loans.

"We do continue to have a negative outlook on BDCs, driven by the competitive market dynamics in middle market lending," said told Bloomberg News.

