Freeport Indonesia eyes August start for smelter construction

Freeport McMoRan (FCX +0.6% ) expects to start construction of a $3B copper smelter in Indonesia this August, says Freeport Indonesia CEO Tony Wenas.

Front-end engineering and design for the new smelter has been concluded and ground preparation is expected to finish in about three months, Wenas says.

The smelter project is part of Freeport's deal with the Indonesian government to maintain its mining rights at Grasberg, the world's second biggest copper mine, until 2041.

Meanwhile, Freeport has started to transition to underground mining at Grasberg, which is expected to limit its copper output in 2020 to around half of its "normal level" at ~210K metric tons/day of ore, with production returning to normal in 2022.