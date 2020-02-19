Self-storage REITs slide after Extra Space guidance disappoints

Self-storage REIT stocks drop after Extra Space Storage (EXR -7% ) issues soft 2020 guidance, underscoring "a continued deceleration across the space," according to Citi.

Raymond James analyst Jonathan Hughes points to "familiar headwinds of new supply pressure, property tax hikes, and elevated marketing spend."

Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Lindsay Dutch said excess supply does not seem to be easing and points out that EXR's NOI outlook — negative 0.5% to positive 1% for 2020 — is the "worst since 2009."